A Charity Garden Open Day will be held at Pentillie Castle, Saltash, on Sunday, May 17 to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
From 11am to 5pm, visitors will have the chance to make memories with loved ones, all while supporting a truly meaningful service offering support to anyone living with dementia, waiting on a diagnosis, or caring for a loved one.
Visitors can wander through 55 acres of historic Repton gardens, taking in spring blossoms, rolling countryside, and the peaceful river views where BBC series Beyond Paradise was filmed.
On the day, members of the public can enjoy family-friendly lawn games, delicious treats from the pop-up café and woodland walks in the gardens.
All of the money raised from the garden entry fee will go to the charity. Tickets are available both online in advance and on the day.
For more information, visit: www.pentillie.co.uk/whats-on/dementia-support-garden-open-day-2026
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