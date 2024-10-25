A brand-new community play facility is set to open this weekend, with a large scale event set to celebrate the occasion.
Bodmin Town Council has confirmed details of a four-hour opening extravaganza to mark the official opening of Pendowr Bike Pump Track.
The site, which was formerly a skate park which had been rebuilt and relocated to another part of Priory Park recently opened to public use.
A series of community events will take place between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, October 26, with the mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn officially opening the facility at around 12pm.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Join us this Saturday for our Pendowr pump track grand opening. We have partnered with some great organisations to bring lots of free activities for everyone to get involved in!
“Fusion Extreme will be providing amazing BMX stunt shows throughout the day with a commentator, fusion fun zone and lots of giveaways!
“KBSK will be providing a special graffiti mural for everyone to get creative and mark the special day, free mini blank skateboards (get down earlier, only 30 are available) and free skull paintings to take home.
“Engagement, coaching, demonstrations, workshops from Dead Dead Sailor BMX, Bodmin Police, Angel Trails and British Cycling South West and The Cornwall Bicycle Project CIC
“Food and drinks from Millie's and Puffy Donuts! We will also have a resident DJ keeping us all entertained throughout the day!
“Come and join for us for a day to remember!”