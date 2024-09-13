A Bodmin town amenity is literally going ‘back to the future’ as its latest iteration harks back to a past.
In the coming weeks, the site of a former skate park in the town will become the site to a purpose built ‘pump track’, built by local construction firm Angel Trails.
While its prior use in more recent times as a skate park until it itself was rebuilt and relocated to the other side of Priory Park is relatively well known, prior to that, it had been something of a rudimentary BMX track enjoyed by the Bodmin children of the 1980s.
Pictures from 1984 by Vincent Vega show a gathering from that year, where local youth gathered to enjoy some down-hill fun on their BMX bikes.
That is, those who realised that the first bump in the trail was quite close after it began and didn’t send themselves flying as a result.