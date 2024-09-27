AN EAGERLY anticipated new amenity in a North Cornwall town has been opened to the public.
Pendowr Bike Pump Track, located on the site of the former skate park on the town’s Priory Park, has been radically transformed by local business Angel Trails into the town’s first bespoke pump track.
Materials from the disused skate park were recycled and used in the new creation, which prior to being a skate park was a down-hill BMX track in the 1980s.
The name of Pendowr Bike pump track was chosen by Bodmin Town Council members to reflect the name of the area it is located in.
While it is open to the public to use with immediate effect after passing the relevant safety checks, the official opening ceremony will take place on October 26 and conducted by Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Bodmin Town Council are pleased to announce that the new pump track in Priory Park is now open to the public.
“There will be an official opening on Saturday, October 26 to celebrate this fantastic new community space. Huge thanks to Angel Trails for delivering this in speedy time and to such a high standard. Happy riding everyone!”