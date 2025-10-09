New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Gather & Gather Ltd , Pall Newquay at Pall (Newquay) Ltd, St Columb Major Industrial Estate, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on September 17
• Rated 4: PizzaExpress at Unit B, Rocklands, Narrowcliff, Newquay; rated on September 17
• Rated 3: Secret Garden Newquay at Secret Garden, 21 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on September 17
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: