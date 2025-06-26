New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Catch Seafood Bar And Grill at Bridge House, Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay; rated on June 4
• Rated 0: Asian Bowls at Asian Bowls Restaurant And Takeaway, 3b Brunel Heights, Fore Street, Saltash; rated on June 4
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Jade Garden at 53 Meneage Street, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 4