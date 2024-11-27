THE first wave of acts for next year’s Boardmasters at Watergate Bay have been announced including two headliners.
RAYE and The Prodigy will be topping the bill at the music festival, which will be held from August 6 to 10, 2025.
Other top acts performing include London Grammar, Maribou State, Wet Leg, Nelly Furtado, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, Natasha Bedingfield, Bou, Bru-C.
RAYE has cemented her place as a global music sensation after winning six Brit Awards and three Grammy nominations.
Her chart-topping success was solidified in 2023 with ‘Escapism’, her first UK number one single, while her artistry earned her a prestigious Mercury Prize nomination.
The Prodigy, one of the most influential electro group ever to emerge from the UK, will be making their Boardmasters debut,
The band are renowned for their heady techno punk sound and iconic tracks such as Omen’, Firestarter’ and Breathe. Their breakthrough album titled The Fat of the Land rapidly became a global phenomenon, cementing the band’s status as trailblazers in the electronic scene.
Now, driven by Howlett and frontman Maxim, reigniting their longstanding and loyal fanbase and introducing their sound to fresh ears and audiences.
Pop icon Nelly Furtado, known for chart-topping hits ‘I'm Like a Bird’ and ‘Promiscuous’ will be at Boardmasters for what’s set to be one of the biggest sing-along sets of the entire weekend.
Indie trio London Grammar will bring their dreamy, ethereal sounds to Boardmasters following this year’s release of their latest studio album ‘The Greatest Love’ and a string of sell-out arena shows.
Electronic duo Maribou State promise a fusion of soulful electronica and atmospheric beats, while Mercury Prize-winning indie rockers Wet Leg will unleash their smash hits like Chaise Longue.
Next year for the first time, Boardmasters will welcome afternoon special guests on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to keep the party going throughout the day.
Special guests for 2025 are Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs who come armed with a wealth of huge, anthemic hits, hip-hop duo Rizzle Kicks and Natasha Bedingfield has a catalogue of hits including Unwritten, These Words and Pocketful of Sunshine.
Elsewhere on the line-up are electronic trailblazers Bou + B LIve 24, and Bru-C whose anthems like No Excuses have made waves in the UK bass scene.
Indie rock legends Franz Ferdinand will bring their timeless singalong hits including Take Me Out and‘Do You Want To, while Hard Life promises a fresh and raw sound.
Interplanetary Criminal will be dropping fan favourites like Baddest of Them All.
The lineup is bolstered even further by Ocean Alley’s psychedelic rock vibes and Salute’s innovative beats.
Ahadadream will bring global club sounds, while rising star A Little Sound will showcase her powerful voice on hits like Let Go’. Arielle Free promises a DJ set packed with euphoric housesounds, with Badger serving up high-energy beats.
Fans of bass music can look forward to Basslayerz bringing their signature heavy drops, while singer-songwriter Beth Mccarthy will captivate with hits like She Gets the Flowers.
Also joining the bill will be Bob Vylan bringing a dose of punk rock, Fat Dog and Irish sensation Jazzy known for viral hits like ‘Giving Me, along with ‘Dream Catch Me’ hitmaker Newton Faulkner, and garage favourite Oppidan.
Others joining the bill include Why Am I Like This singer Orla Gartland, the ethereal Paris Paloma, plus Sally C and Bakeyboth keeping the energy high.
Biianco and Dan Shake will be headed to Boardmasters with Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon, post-punkers Deadletter, Emily Makis, reggae-infused Gardna, Joshua James with the underground house, and Lu.re.
Luvcat, Paige Tomlinson, Sim0ne, Soft Launch, Storm Mollison and Waze complete the first waves of acts announced.
A Boardmasters spokesperson said: “Those travelling to Boardmasters are encouraged to choose greener options.
“New for 2025, there will be an increase from 85 to 119 long distance routes with Big Green Coach, servicing festival goers from all over the country, as well as 50 coaches serving the nearby park and ride.
“Organisers have also relocated drop-offs, now nearer to gates for speedier arrival times and reduced time carrying heavy bags.
“Boardmasters prides itself on the safety and welfare of each and every guest and attendee. This year, the festival has announced enhanced security measures to make next summer even better – safer, smoother, and of course, as fun as ever.
“This includes a 20 per cent increase in security across the site, an increase in the number of Wi-Fi hot spot zones in the arenas and campsites, 25 more entry search lanes to allow for more thorough searches without increasing wait times, double the number of elevated watchtower locations in the campsites with 24 hour security presence, and a 50 per cent increase in high visibility security patrols in campsites both day and night.
“Knowing parents and guardians may have more they’d like to know, Boardmasters will once again be hosting parent webinars with ItHappens Education covering topics such as festival safety, drugs and alcohol, sex and consent.
“These are designed to ensure parents have the information and tools to have positive conversations with their young people ahead of attending their first festival.”