Living in the South West, you’d have a difficult time finding someone who hasn’t heard the name Jethro. The iconic Cornish comedian made waves with his famous stand up routines, many of which spoke directly to the Cornish experience, however, now some of his belongings are set to go to auction, giving diehard fans the opportunity to own some memorabilia.
Stags agriculture have announced that they are auctioning a number of items on behalf of Jethro’s family.
Among items catching the eye of fans of the comedian are personalised number plates, reading ‘J35 TER’ and ‘B11 ECS’.
Other lots include:
- 3X Toyota Land Cruiser 4.2 TD Amazon being 2007, 2006 & 2003
- Ford Transit 140 T290
- 2002 New Holland TL100 4WD Tractor
- 2002 New Holland LM430 Telehandler
- 2006 Hitachi Zaxis 30 Digger
- 2000 Red Rock 14T Dump Trailer
- 23' NC Beavertail Low Loader Trailer
- Ifor Williams LT105G Flat Bed Trailer
- Wrag 3PT Linkage Post Banger
The auction’s viewing day is penned for Wednesday, May 21 between 10am and 4pm, with collection day set for Wednesday, May 28 from 9am until 5pm.