While The Salt Path is one couple's tale, similar stories of loss, love and the natural world can be found in traditional songs and tunes that have been passed down and collected by the likes of Cecil Sharp and Sabine Baring-Gould. This seed of an idea developed into an exciting collaboration between author and band - a collective of high-profile British folk musicians led by Steeleye Span violin player Peter Knight - and its blend of music and spoken word has played to full houses ever since.