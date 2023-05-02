REPORTS were received in the early hours of this morning (May 2) of a fire at an industrial unit on the outskirts of Looe on St Martin's Road.
The Critical Control Centre received an emergency call at around 3.23 am. Immediately appliances from Looe and Liskeard Fire Stations were alerted.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "Due to information being received by the Critical Control Centre during repeat calls an additional appliance was mobilised from Liskeard Fire Station alongside a whole time officer."
Within minutes the incident commander requested another appliance due to the scale of the fire. This appliance was mobilised from Saltash Fire Station.
At 3.40 am a request of "Make Pumps 6 and Aerial Platform 1" was made, due to the fire spreading to a commercial building adjacent to the original fire. The Critical Control Centre mobilised an appliance from Torpoint and Callington Fire Stations, with a request for an ALP from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue.
The spokesperson continued: "Due to the number of appliances now requested supporting resources were mobilised from Falmouth Fire Station (Operational Support Vehicle) and Launceston Fire Station (Incident Command Unit).
"It's normal procedure for this size incident that partner agencies include Ambulance, Police and National Grid are informed. This allows agencies to plan resourcing should they be required."
At 4.01 am the incident commander requested a water carrier which was mobilised from Wadebridge Fire Station and by 4.14 am it was reported that "good progress was being made". The incident has been sectorised which they say will allow the overall incident commander to manage the resources and firefighting more effectively.
The incident commander has now made pumps eight. Appliances from Lostwitheil and Saltash have been mobilised.
