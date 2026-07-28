FILMING for the hit BBC television series, Beyond Paradise, has been taking place in the picturesque town of Looe recently.
The detective series, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, is in production for a fifth season just as the summer tourist season begins.
Onlookers got the chance to see daytime filming last week in Looe, which acts as the real-life stand-in for fictional coastal town Shipton Abbott. The town has become something of a hub for the production team, with its harbour, narrow streets and coastal charm offering an ideal setting for the popular series.
Kris Marshall, who plays Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman, was spotted on set, along with a substantial number of crew members. Marshall has previously revealed how much he loves filming in South East Cornwall, describing the region’s landscapes as a major joy of working on the show.
Beyond Paradise has built a strong following for its mix of light detective work, warm characters, and picturesque coastal settings. It’s use of real West Country locations, including Saltash, has been credited with boosting local economies and raising the region’s profile as a filming destination.
The transmission date for the new series has not yet been confirmed, but with crews already in place across the South West, fans can expect the programme to return in 2027.
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