My second memory is that, due to the film’s length, I fell asleep before the end and had to be carried out of the cinema at the end of the film, fast asleep, and not waking up until I had got home. I still suffer from mild theatre / cinema narcolepsy. Many times, I’ve fallen asleep and missed some, or most, of what I was supposed to have been watching. I think it’s because I’m in a nice, cosy, warm environment and somebody turns the lights and my body, or brain, thinks it’s bedtime and shuts down!