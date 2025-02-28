LATEST figures from NFU Mutual estimate that farm animals in the South West of England worth an estimated £225,000 were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, falling 37 per cent compared to the previous year.
It mirrors the UK trend which saw almost £1.8-million of livestock injured or killed in these incidents, down 26 per cent compared to 2023.
The data comes as NFU Mutual’s new survey of 1,136 dog owners found 57 per cent let their dogs off lead in the countryside but, worryingly, only 40 per cent admitted their pet always comes back when recalled.
Forty-three percent believed their dog was capable of causing the death or injury of livestock, up 11 per cent compared to the previous year’s survey.
And if present at an attack, just over half would intervene to stop it, while 20 per cent would tell a local farmer and 17 per cent would call the police.
Nine in 10 people said they would welcome tougher legislation on livestock worrying in England and Wales.
It comes as a new Bill improving powers available to police for dealing with dog attacks on livestock is making its way through Parliament. NFU Mutual welcomes the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill, because it will support existing efforts to reduce these incidents.
Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual’s rural affairs specialist, said: “It is encouraging to see the estimated cost of livestock worrying fall in 2024 in the South West, following NFU Mutual campaigning alongside industry efforts to increase awareness among dog owners.
“But as lambing season gets underway, a time of year when pregnant ewes and newborn lambs are vulnerable, it is important that dog owners do not get complacent.
“Farmers across the UK are living in fear of repeat attacks, which cause horrific suffering to livestock and can traumatise all involved in dealing with the aftermath. Anecdotally, we’ve heard of many incidents where dogs have injured and killed sheep and the owner is powerless to stop it or is nowhere to be seen.
“Ignorance isn’t bliss when it comes to dog attacks on livestock; regardless of size, breed or temperament, all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals. It is vital dog owners act responsibly and keep their pets on leads wherever livestock may be nearby to prevent these needless attacks.
“It is crucial people accept responsibility for their dog if there is an incident and report it, to a local farmer and the police, so that any injured animals are not left suffering in pain.”
Dog owners are advised to: Keep dogs on a lead when walking in rural areas where livestock are kept but let go of the lead if chased by cattle; Be aware that all dogs, regardless of size, breed, and temperament, can cause the distress, injury and death of farm animals; Report attacks by dogs to the police or local farmers; Never let dogs loose unsupervised in gardens near livestock fields – many attacks are caused by dogs which escape and attack sheep grazing nearby.