ONE of the premier occasions in the social calendar of a South East Cornwall village is almost here, with locals and visitors preparing to descend.
Saturday, June 15, is the date in the calendar where the Menheniot Cherry Fayre is the must-visit event for traditional family fun and a good day out for all.
The events preceding the main occasion have already taken place, with a fun-filled, old-school duck race providing the curtain raiser and a fundraiser for the fayre.
During the event competitors raced rubber ducks, with the winner receiving £50 and five runners up receiving £10 each, with the prizes donated by Adrenalin Quarry.
Participants and spectators also enjoyed tractor-trailer rides, from the cricket field corner to Courtneys Mill while enjoying the fare including pasties, sausage rolls, a bar and more.
However, with the duck racing out of the way, the centrepiece event, the Menheniot Cherry Fayre is fast approaching. While the weather’s participation can never be totally guaranteed, what is more likely to anticipate is the factor of fun that the day will bring, the majority of which is free to enjoy thanks to the fundraising throughout the year by the volunteers who make the event happen.
The fundraising is also backed by a number of local businesses supporting the event, with event contributors including EG Fencing, Bateman and Lynch cars, WM Gregory Construction, Dunbia, Sweet Treats Shop, Peninsula Roofing and Peninsula Scaffolding.
Children will be invited to dress for the occasion ahead of the centre-piece carnival procession, which will begin at 2.15pm, with entrants asked to assemble on the field at 2pm with prizes available for the best costume, announced at 4.30pm, with the carnival often providing a kaleidoscope of colours. The carnival in 2023 included a number of categories like best overall costume, best walking group, best float and best walking individual.
There will also be a bar, food stalls, local sellers selling their wares at a local stalls market, a bouncy castle, entertainment for the children and a surf board simulator.
Also featuring at the event will be a display of classic cars, an appearance from Chloe the clown, a sack race, a mechanical organ playing music in addition to live music in the evening, and what the organisers say will be ‘lots, lots more’.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The bouncy castles are pay once (£5 per child) and access all day. Please purchase (tickets) from the tea and coffee horse box.
“We have been busy raising money this year to ensure we can keep as much of the entertainment free for everyone to enjoy.”
All the details can be found on the Menheniot Cherry Fayre Facebook page.