VISITORS to Castle Park in Liskeard are being advised to avoid disturbing the swarm after a large group of bees settled on a basket swing in the play area.
Liskeard Town Council confirmed the bees are part of a natural process known as swarming, where a honey bee colony temporarily gathers together while searching for a new permanent home.
Although the sight of a large cluster of bees in a public space may appear alarming, the council stressed that swarming is a normal and important stage in the lifecycle of honey bees and is a positive sign for local biodiversity.
Bees play a vital role as pollinators, helping wildflowers, plants and crops thrive across the area.
The council is urging park users not to disturb the swarm and to give the insects plenty of space while they remain on the swing.
A local beekeeping group has been contacted and is expected to attend the site as soon as possible to safely collect and re-home the bees.
Officials say bee swarms are usually calm when left undisturbed and will either move on naturally or be relocated safely by professionals without harm to the colony.
Liskeard Town Council thanked residents for their patience and cooperation, adding that protecting pollinators is essential for the wider environment.
The play area will remain open, but visitors are asked to be mindful and avoid disturbing the swarm until the bees are safely removed and rehomed.
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