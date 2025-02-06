A GROWING Bodmin manufacturing business has submitted plans for a new factory which could see the expansion of jobs.
Design for Sport Developments Ltd designs equipment for various sports, including a cardiowall and a specifically designed tennis umpire’s chair among their offerings.
Directors of the company have submitted an application to Cornwall Council to construct a new manufacturing and warehousing unit on land at 16 Normandy Way, Bodmin.
The land is currently undeveloped brownfield land which was most recently used as car parking for the now-defunct Microtest IT services headquarters adjacent, with the land itself previously being a boarded up and derelict factory known as the headquarters of Cirbo Ltd, a precision tool company until that was demolished in 2012.
In a design and access statement submitted to Cornwall Council, Situ8, the agents for the applicant, said: “Situ8 Ltd have been instructed to act on behalf of Design for Sport Developments Ltd to write a supporting Planning Design and Access statement for the construction of a new purpose built 21st century manufacturing and warehouse unit with associated areas for staff accommodation and office space.
“Off road parking provision is provided for staff and articulated vehicles. The applicant makes the case for the development on the basis of the consolidation of the business growth direction for 2025 and beyond.
“The business is currently operative from other premises in the town that are now longer suitable or fit for purpose. To ensure resilience and growth this site provides the right site conditions, location and space necessary to consolidate the enterprise.”
The agents added the business need for the development, adding: “Design for Sport Developments Ltd design and assemble (after sub-contract manufacture in the South- West) products to motivate & encourage people to be more active in theme parks, trampoline parks, family entertainment centres, health clubs & gyms. The business is dedicated to creating, making and building interactive cutting-edge products that bring energy to the trampoline, soft play and FEC markets across the globe.
“Staff work closely with clients, from concept to delivery whilst providing customised solutions that suit the unique needs of each venue. The company focusses on creating innovative, safe and engaging experiences. The business also advises on the right products and strategies to unlock the full potential of client’s parks, ensuring long-term success and lasting customer satisfaction.
“The development proposal will consolidate the business into one site as it currently operates from other local sites elsewhere in the town of Bodmin. The business has flourished over the years, and it is anticipated that once this development has been implemented that there will be further opportunities for growth and provision of additional jobs.”
According to the planning documents, it is anticipated that if approved the factory will involve the provision of 30 jobs at the outset.
Further detail regarding the plans, with Situ8 adding: “Permission is sought for a purpose-built manufacturing/warehouse unit on the industrial/business estate at Normandy Way. The site area of the proposed building measures approx. 35 metres x 20 metres and will provide manufacturing/warehouse space at ground level with a small mezzanine over for staff facilities and an office etc. Parking is provided at the site for staff and customers. All appropriate facilities are to be provided within the fabric of the building i.e. canteen, office space, WCs etc.
“The access arrangements will remain but there will be improved and widened openings to enable articulated vehicles onto the site. There will be an access and egress point for all traffic. Good visibility onto Normandy Way is provided with all vehicles being able to enter and leave in a forward gear and in a safe manner.
“A total of 23 car spaces is proposed (for 30 staff) although it should be noted that local staff are already encouraged to travel by alternate means i.e bus, walking and also carsharing arrangements. It should be noted that there are nearby bus stops within walking distance of the application site.
“The applicant confirms that the premises will be operative from Monday-Friday 7am to 5.30pm. There will be three articulated deliveries per day from six to eight wheeled lorries.”