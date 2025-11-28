A YOUNG woman based in Cornwall who helped a top flight rugby club to go greener has picked up a national award.
Steph Saenz, who is employed by Suez recycling and recovery UK at St Dennis in the Clay Country, worked with the Exeter Chiefs on a campaign to encourage fans to take part in recycling at the Sandy Park Stadium.
The campaign resulted in a significant reduction in general waste and an increase in recycling.
Now, following that initiative, Steph, an industrial and commercial bid manager, is celebrating after being named “One to Watch” at the National Recycling Awards in London.
Accepting the award at the ceremony, Steph said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the industry for doing a job I really enjoy and fantastic to see more women joining the waste industry.
“The waste sector is a really vibrant and exciting career that offers real prospects for so many different talents and skills.”
A spokesperson for Suez said: “Steph joined Suez recycling and recovery UK in 2023 as a key account manager and was one of 10 of the industry’s brightest up-and-coming young talent from across the UK who made it on to this year’s shortlist for the glittering black tie awards ceremony.
“The One to Watch Award recognises employees in the waste and recycling sector who have shown ‘talent, drive, exceptional performance, enthusiasm and fresh thinking in improving performance or standards within an organisation or the wider industry’ and ‘have stood out in the quality of service they offer’.
“For Steph, it was her work with the Exeter Chiefs that was recognised. She led on the design and implementation of an education and behaviour change campaign to ensure rugby fans segregated their waste at the ground correctly leading to a significant reduction in general waste and an increase in recycling.”
