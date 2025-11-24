Pellow credited Rob Baxter and Robin Cowling for giving him his first opportunity at the club, adding: “I owe Robin so much. He gave me my first opportunity, he took a chance on me, a bit like Rob did when I first came up, but outside of my family, Robin has been the biggest part of who I am and what I’ve done as a coach. Every day he drove me to be better and not let my standards slip or to stand still in any way.”