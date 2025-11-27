FOOTAGE from a hidden camera has been used to bring people littering or dumping rubbish in the Cornish countryside to justice.
Two separate individuals have received fixed penalty notices after covert surveillance equipment recorded them dumping rubbish in a layby.
The camera was installed by Cornwall Council’s community protection team after they received multiple complaints from residents about persistent fly-tipping in a rural lane near Mevagissey.
While the camera was in operation, two incidents were recorded. The individuals responsible were traced via their vehicles and admitted the offences.
In the first incident, which took place in August, a man threw a box of broken eggs and other items that were covered in egg goo into the layby. He received a £250 fixed penalty notice for littering.
In the second incident, which took place in October, a man dumped several black bags, which were later confirmed to contain garden waste.
The offender admitted dumping waste on two separate occasions. He received a £500 fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping.
This year the community protection team has carried out surveillance in areas that have been identified as fly-tipping hotspots. Before cameras are installed, all proposed surveillance operations must be reviewed and signed off by a magistrate.
Cornwall councillor Thalia Marrington, cabinet member with responsibility for community safety and public protection, said: “There is no excuse for dumping rubbish. Fly-tipping and littering blights our landscape and costs Cornish taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds to clear up each year.
“Where we have evidence of these offences, we will investigate and take action against those responsible.”
Anyone who sees fly-tipped waste is urged to report it, and to submit any evidence, such as pictures or videos that may help identify those responsible, via the Cornwall Council website.
If a fly-tip is obstructing a road, it should be reported to the police by calling 999.
