Matt Walpole, chief executive at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, added: “Nature in Cornwall needs more than Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s efforts alone if we’re to reverse its current decline. It needs more people, from all spheres, to take action. By working collaboratively across the project area, Tor to Shore will mobilise and support communities, businesses, farmers, fishers, statutory bodies and others to get behind nature, benefiting wildlife, our economy, and our wellbeing.”