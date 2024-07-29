Cornwall's natural beauty is at risk, with wildlife facing extinction on both land and at sea — thankfully, a groundbreaking rewilding project called Tor to Shore is set to change that.
Funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Tor to Shore aims to create a thriving landscape rich in wildlife, from the large granite boulders and heights of Helman Tor in central Cornwall, through the Par River and surrounding farmland, to Cornwall’s south coast. The project will also protect and restore marine habitats in St Austell Bay.
Cornwall Wildlife Trust has been awarded a substantial £265,000 grant to implement rewilding principles at Helman Tor nature reserve, allowing ancient breeds like Tamworth pigs and English Longhorn cattle to roam freely. This could lead to more than £3-million of further funding for nature in Cornwall. Combined with plans to tackle agricultural pollution and connect vital wildlife sites these exciting changes promise to breathe new life into Cornwall's ecosystems.
In a stunning discovery, St Austell Bay was found to be home to one of the UK's largest subtidal seagrass and maerl beds, both crucial for marine life. With these habitats now classified as 'irreplaceable', Cornwall Wildlife Trust is rallying communities, businesses, and farmers to join forces in protecting these natural treasures.
“
For too long conservation efforts on land and those at sea have been fragmented. Cornwall Wildlife Trust is thrilled to receive funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to change that, demonstrating that joined-up efforts to create bigger, better, more connected landscapes and seascapes can be transformative for nature recovery.
Matt Walpole, chief executive of Cornwall Wildlife Trust
The project's ambitions extend beyond wildlife conservation and into community engagement. By uniting diverse communities and individuals, Tor to Shore aims to uplift people from all walks of life and enrich their lives through the preservation of Cornwall's natural heritage.
This visionary initiative, backed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, is poised to become a beacon of hope for wildlife and community engagement in Cornwall, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.
Ruth Williams, head of marine at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “Locally known as ‘Cornish coral’, maerl beds are spectacular. Rich pink and purple in colour, they provide a home for marine wildlife, including bull huss (a small member of the shark family), urchins, and various fish. We’re lucky to have it in St Austell Bay but cannot take it for granted.”
Matt Walpole, chief executive at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, added: “Nature in Cornwall needs more than Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s efforts alone if we’re to reverse its current decline. It needs more people, from all spheres, to take action. By working collaboratively across the project area, Tor to Shore will mobilise and support communities, businesses, farmers, fishers, statutory bodies and others to get behind nature, benefiting wildlife, our economy, and our wellbeing.”
Cornwall Wildlife Trust is asking people local to the project area from all backgrounds to get in touch if they would like to get involved. Email [email protected]