RE-ELECTED Cornwall Councillor Jim Candy says he is looking forward to seeing how the new-look administration will come together following the significant changes that have come about following the local elections earlier this month.
The Liberal Democrat councillor retained his Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos division, but only by 28 votes from Reform UK’s Andy Jackson, whose political colleagues made quite the statement by taking 28 of the 87 available seats.
Although that figure is some way short of the 44 needed to take total control, the influx of new councillors coming into the Truro chamber is sure to have a bearing on how things will operate for the next four years.
“It’s been a tough fight and I was very sad to see some of my Lib Dem colleagues, who have worked very hard during this election, not get past the post,” said Cllr Candy following the final count.
“The results show that people are angry, but I don’t think they know what Reform stands for and Reform doesn’t know what it stands for. I think it’s going to be very interesting on Cornwall Council seeing some people who don’t know what it means to be an elected councillor without their mentors to look after them.”
Cllr Candy took over the running of the division in 2024 following the death of former town councillor and Looe Mayor, Edwina Hannaford. In that time, he has seen first-hand the good and bad of Cornish politics and acknowledged challenges lie ahead.
“Fairer funding, that’s a major one we need to look at,” he said. “I would also like to see the Tamar Tolls abolished as that is an unfair tax on the people of South East Cornwall, and I’d like to see a fairer society.
“Whilst I have been out in my own area - and that of others - there is a lot of deprivation out there, a lot of people who are struggling for various reasons. We need to look at improving access to the NHS, housing that is inappropriate, plus the lack of affordable housing.
“As I said, it will be a big challenge and I’m looking forward to seeing how this administration comes together and how they will look at the challenges in front of us.”
In the nearby division of Looe East & Device, Independent candidate Mark Gibbons has been entrusted with taking on county matters following the retirement of the long-serving Armand Toms.
“I’ve been a serving parish councillor for eight years, chair for four of them, and I’ve managed to get an awful lot achieved in that time,” said Cllr Gibbons. “I’m looking forward to try and bring the same approach to the division as a whole.
“I know I am not Armand, but we share a lot of values, but I’m a new pair of eyes and ears. There are a lot of issues, particularly around the Looe area that need a fresh view, so I’m hoping to bring that to the table.”