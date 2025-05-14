RNLI lifeguards are urging beachgoers to stay safe as warm, settled weather is expected to draw large crowds to the coast this weekend.
From Saturday, May 17, the RNLI will roll out lifeguard patrols to an additional 32 beaches across Devon and Cornwall – four in Devon and 28 in Cornwall – bringing the total number of lifeguarded beaches in the region to 58.
More beaches will join the list on July 19 for the peak summer holiday season.
Last year, RNLI lifeguards in the South West responded to nearly 7,000 incidents, assisted over 9,000 people, and saved 43 lives.
As temperatures rise, the RNLI is reminding visitors to:
- Choose lifeguarded beaches
- Swim between the red and yellow flags
- Float to Live if you get into trouble in the water
- Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in emergencies
Tim Treloar, RNLI Water Safety Education Manager, said: “While the weather continues to deliver, the water is still very cold at this time of year, if you are planning on going into the water, please visit a lifeguarded beach.”
He also reminded swimmers of the RNLI’s lifesaving advice: “Float to Live – tilt your head back, keep calm, and use your hands to stay afloat.”
Regional Lifeguard Lead Guy Botterill added: “Our lifeguards have been working hard in their training and inductions to prepare for the new season. They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best, providing the highest quality lifesaving service.
“If you are heading to the coast over the summer season, we strongly advise going to a lifeguarded beach and to swim between the red and yellow flags. Our lifeguards are experts on the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions, so please speak to them for advice and information.”
To find your nearest lifeguarded beach, visit: rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches.