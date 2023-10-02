Keen runners can soon get bring festive joy to all around, as they suit up for Saltash Santa Fun Run 2023.
Entries for the event have now been opened, and organisers Tamar Trotters Running Group hope to turn the town red and white as around 200 runner descend on the town to take part in an unusual Christmas tradition.
On December 2, donning their mandatory trousers, jacket, hat, and of course beards, entrants will take on a three-kilometer run, starting at the top of Fore Street in Saltash, across the Tamar, into Plymouth and back into Cornwall, finishing once again at the peak of Fore Street.
Proving immensely popular in previous years, organisers encourage those who are interested to register as soon as possible.
How take part in one of the most iconic Christmas occasions and more information can be found here: www.tamartrotters.co.uk/saltash-santa-fun-run/