TIPI Talks by national names and local luminaries; a pedal-powered Sustainability Hub, a Grow Your Own allotment and a Roots & Shoots space for young people are just some of the new features that will complement the displays of beautiful blooms and gorgeous greenery at the Cornwall Garden Society’s 2025 Spring Flower Show.
The popular two-day festival of springtime – on Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6 at The Royal Cornwall Showground near Wadebridge – is a highlight of the horticultural year and offers a fun and fascinating day out for all the family, whatever the weather.
Sir Tim Smit KBE, who restored The Lost Gardens of Heligan and co-founded The Eden Project, will officially open the Show at 10am on April 5.
Across the weekend, themes of climate change, embracing nature and encouraging biodiversity will be explored by experts in their fields in an atmosphere of comfortable conviviality.
Displays of the county’s finest flowers and foliage, exhibited by green-fingered gardeners, expert horticulturists and ardent enthusiasts in the Competitive Classes, are at the heart of the show.
Spring Flower Show director Mark Holman said: “The Cornwall Garden Society is all about sharing gardening knowledge and conserving Cornwall’s natural environment for the future so we have created a warm and welcoming space where you can grab a cuppa and a slice of cake, cosy up beside one of our firepits and learn from some of the horticultural world’s most progressive practitioners in a relaxed way.”
“We look forward to welcoming thousands of showgoers of all ages to experience our event, engage in conversation and come together as a force for positive change.”
As well as the usual daily options, a festival-style weekend pass has been introduced, enabling showgoers to experience two whole days of glorious gardening inspiration at a reduced rate.
To buy tickets, visit: cornwallgardensociety.org.uk/spring-flower-show/show-tickets/