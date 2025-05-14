Wadebridge Town Council says that it is an opportunity to find out more about local community groups in and around the town, and for groups to meet with each other and network.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Open to all, come along to find out more about local community groups in and around Wadebridge. If you are interested in being part of our community day please email Talia on [email protected]. This is a great opportunity for local community groups to engage with locals and use this space for free networking for the day.”