Others questioned the former Naval officer and shop owner’s experience in “future air and space” when it was revealed that other, far more qualified, applicants had not even reached the interview stage. Things took an even more controversial turn when it came to light that Mr Gardner sat on Cornwall’s Economic Prosperity Board (EPB) meeting on February 27. At the meeting the committee agreed to give £200,001 of SPF money from the government to the Spaceport – while Mr Gardner was going through the recruitment process.