THINGS are getting creepy and crawly this Halloween at the Eden Project. Plus, the glittering ice rink is back!
There will be a minibeast show presented by Eden’s friends at ZooLab. Be brave and get up close to some of Earth’s small but mighty animals – from giant African snails to Chilean tarantulas.
Explore the Bug Fair and take part in activities to entertain the whole family, from sticky spider slingshots and slimy snail racing, to teeny tiny crafts.
Trek through the Rainforest Biome on an adventure to discover some not-so-mini-beasts created by cardboard sculptors Studio ROOF. Will you be fearless enough to find them all on the wondrous trail through the tropics?
To add an extra bit of sparkle to half-term, visitors can gather their loved ones and head to the glittering ice rink for the first skate of the season.
For more information, visit: www.edenproject.com/visit/whats-on/october-half-term-halloweden