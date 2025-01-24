The cast were as strong as ever. Alex Pearce once again took on the lead as Dick. Alex has grown from a little lad in the chorus to the perfect leading man. This year there was more than one love interest for Dick - obviously he had to fall in love with a young girl of means, played beautifully by Olivia Coon, but there was also a lot of love for his feline companion Tom Cat, purrfectly purrformed (sorry, couldn’t resist) by Emma Spencer, a young teen with fine comic timing along with a stunning voice.