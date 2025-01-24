LAST year saw Steph Houseman in her first directorial role for the St Blazey Amateur Operatic Society. Having grown up with the group, it seemed like a logical progression for her to take the helm.
Steph’s breadth of performance knowledge along with her gentle ability to coax the best out of everyone proved to be a huge success, so it was no surprise to find her in the director's chair for the Dick Whittington pantomime which ran at the Keay Theatre in St Austell and was very funny throughout.
The cast were as strong as ever. Alex Pearce once again took on the lead as Dick. Alex has grown from a little lad in the chorus to the perfect leading man. This year there was more than one love interest for Dick - obviously he had to fall in love with a young girl of means, played beautifully by Olivia Coon, but there was also a lot of love for his feline companion Tom Cat, purrfectly purrformed (sorry, couldn’t resist) by Emma Spencer, a young teen with fine comic timing along with a stunning voice.
Every panto needs a dame and Darren Williams was born for the role. For years he has shared his sense of mad fun with audiences. He knows how to work the room and revels in the frocks and silliness.
Marvellous Mandy Raikes returned as Dame Suet’s lazy son Idle Jack. Mandy’s love of comedy is legendary.
James Gill turned in one of his finest performances as Captain Codfish, playing the larger-than-life captain with just the right amount of bossiness and frustration. Josh Arnold fitted easily into the role of the captain’s useless Ship’s Mate - he was anything but useless when it came to winding up the captain. Josh had some very funny, fast and furious one-liners.
Elder statesman of the St Blazey panto Paul Pearce reprised his long-term role of the kindly elder statesman in the panto as Alderman Fitzwarren, father of Alice. However, Paul had a surprise up his sleeve this year in a second role which he clearly enjoyed playing.
Kim Rowe played the evil King Rat, dark, dirty and very growly.
No panto is complete without the glittery magic of a glamorous fairy and the delightful Sarah Locks had the role of Fairy Belle of Bow well and truly under her gossamer wings.
Last, but not least, of the main characters was Nikki Olsen, cafe worker and friend to Alice and Idle Jack, all three bored with their jobs and hoping for excitement and adventure.
Kudos to the large supporting cast of singers and dancers with their tight dance routines and songs.
Choreographer Nikki Murphy and musical director Nigel Read have become very much a part of the St Blazey team. Nigel cleverly matched the right songs to the script and Nikki’s choreography was spot on
Huge congratulations also to everyone involved in creating the elaborate sets, sound and light design, props and glorious costumes.
Review by Sheila Vanloo