THE traditional pantomime, Dick Whittington, is being performed by the St Blazey Amateur Operatic Society this week.
Performances are being staged at the Keay Theatre in St Austell, with the run ending on Saturday, January 25.
Alex Pearce takes the title role and he’s joined by feline companion Tommy Cat played by Emma Spencer.
It wouldn’t be a panto without a dame, and that role is taken by Darren Williams as Cissy Suet. Doubling up as Alderman Fitzwarren and Sultana Chips is Paul Pearce. Olivia Coon plays Alice Fitzwarren and boo-hiss top rodent is Kim Rowe as King Rat.
Seafaring double act Captain Codfish and Ship’s Mate are played by James Gill and Josh Arnold. Sarah Locke is the Fairy Belle of Bow and she's joined by Florence played by Nikki Olsen and Mandy Raikes as Idle Jack.
Director Steph Housman has worked with Nicki Murphy (choreography) and Nigel Read (music).