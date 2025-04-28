THE VISIT of renowned TV comedian Milton Jones to play two nights in Cornwall has been cancelled after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The 60-year-old comedian, known for his appearances on Mock the Week and other panel shows was set to perform at STERTS, near Liskeard on Tuesday, June 10, followed by Launceston Town Hall on Wednesday, June 11.
However, after the diagnosis, which Mr Jones said was treatable, he has had to cancel his summer dates in order to allow a period of recuperation after the surgery. His autumn tour, which includes a date in Exeter remains unaffected by the news.
Ticket holders for the affected events will be contacted in due course by the venue box offices, he added.
In a statement, Milton Jones said: “I am so sorry about this, but I need to announce the cancellation of several dates from my ongoing Ha!Milton live tour. The affected shows are in Leeds, Coventry, Basingstoke, Sterts, Launceston, Durham, Hexham, Ilkley, Wakefield, Lichfield, Tunbridge Wells, Portsmouth and Lyme Regis which were all due to take place this summer.
“This difficult decision comes following a recent diagnosis of treatable prostate cancer. I will be undergoing surgery soon and will need time afterwards to fully recover.
“In addition, the summer dates in Colchester, Bridlington, Stroud and London will be rescheduled to the autumn and all dates currently scheduled for the autumn leg of the tour remain unaffected. Ticket holders for the cancelled shows will be contacted by the venue box office.
“Thank you for your support and respecting my privacy during this time. This decision has not been taken lightly, trust me. Abnormal service will resume as soon as possible and I am looking forward to being back out on the road again – although, probably not on a bike!”