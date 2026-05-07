FEEL-GOOD rom-com Legally Blonde, a smash hit film in 2001, is certainly back in fashion with a new production being performed at the Hall for Cornwall until Saturday May 9.
The fast-paced musical follows fashion-obsessed sorority queen Elle Woods played by Amber Davies enrolling at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, only to discover her own intelligence and strength.
The musical is joyously camp but behind all the fluffy neon pink dominated aesthetic there is a serious message in the uplifting show underlining that you can succeed by being yourself.
Along the way the audience is taken on a rollercoaster ride of high-energy dance and catchy numbers, which include Omigod You Guys, Bend & Snap, and Gay or European?
Amber can certainly belt out a song, and her voice is so powerful you could be forgiven for thinking you are hearing Idina Menzel who provides the singing and speaking voice for Queen Elsa in Disney's Frozen.
But Karen Mavundukure, who plays salon owner Paulette Buonufonté, is the real vocal star of the show. She received huge applause for her song Ireland.
The other stars of the show are undoubtedly Paulette’s bulldog Rufus played by Milo and Elle’s chihuahua Bruiser Woods played by Sprout.
The dogs received some of the loudest cheers of the night for their cuteness and comedy value.
The musical is high-octane from start to finish, whether it’s the fast-paced set changes, the swift costume changes or the vibrant choreography routines. The audience is given little time to pause for breath.
Legally Blonde is a fun, upbeat, empowering musical theatre treat, which not only fans of the film will enjoy. This new version is pure escapism on stage and I’m sure has gained a lot of new fans.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.