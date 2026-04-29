A night of stories and poetry with multi award-winning author and comedian Robin Ince is coming to Calstock Arts on Friday, June 19.
Robin Ince is many things. An acclaimed comedian, author, broadcaster, bibliomaniac and a populariser of scientific ideas.
He is the author of Bibliomaniac and Normally Weird & Weirdly Normal, twice winner of author of the year from the bookseller’s association, winner of TV quiz programmes Celebrity Mastermind and House of Games, and for 16 years the host of The Infinite Monkey Cage on BBC Radio 4.
He is perhaps best known as the former co-host and co-creator of the Sony Gold Award winning Radio 4 series The Infinite Monkey Cage with Professor Brian Cox.
As a stand up, Robin has toured the world and as an author he has written four acclaimed books, including Bibliomaniac, earned him the prestigious Booksellers Association Author of the Year award.
His fifth book, Normally Weird and Weirdly Normal was published in May 2025. He co-created the Cosmic Shambles Network and created the groundbreaking science variety night Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People which has been adapted worldwide.
He has received an Honorary Fellowship of UCL, an honorary doctorate from Royal Holloway College (University of London), and is a fellow of the British Science Association.
In the words of comedian Stewart Lee: “Robin is like a piece of a Jenga puzzle – pull him out and a lot of things would collapse. Without Robin, comedy would be a very different shape and a generation is grateful.”
Fellow writer and comedian Natalie Haynes added: “Robin has genuinely changed the conversation internationally, not just nationally, about science.”
Robin will also be visiting The Bookshop in Helston (June 24), Clemo Books of Newquay (June 25) and Redruth Library (June 26) as part of his tour.
To book tickets, visit: calstockarts.org/event/june-19-robert-ince-let-the-quiet-ones-rise/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.