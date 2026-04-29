A PACKED night of laughs is coming to The Old Library in Bodmin on Saturday, June 27 from 7.30pm.
Headlining IntoBodmin’s Beasts of Bodmin Comedy Night will be comedian Olga Koch, a charismatic polymath with a mischievous sense of humour and one hell of a life story.
Since 2018, she has been crafting shows ranging from computer science to being the benefit of Russian generational wealth.
In that time, she has been nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival, appeared on Live at the Apollo, QI and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and won the Writer’s Guild Award for Best Radio Comedy.
She will be supported on the night by fellow comedians Gareth Cooper and Anna Soden.
Gareth wrote and performed in the award-winning and critically-acclaimed sketch group, Delete the Banjax, and now spends his time gigging his own special brand of musical comedy.
He regularly gigs on stand-up and mixed bill nights across the UK, most recently headlining the Lantern O' Laughs night on the Isles of Scilly.
Meanwhile, Anna’s work, which has been featured on Absolute Radio, BBC Upload, Iheart Radio, has seen her won the British Comedy Guide Video Contest.
She has toured her solo comedy show "It Comes Out Your Bum" all over the UK, including Brighton Fringe, York Theatre Royal, Rik Mayall Comedy Festival and Crazy Coqs.
The evening will be hosted by Anna Keirle, who is described as the comedy circuit's best-kept secret.
Multi award-winning with almost 20 years of experience, she's a Cornish bumpkin with funny in her veins.
She has gone on to win Riviera Comedian of the Year and is a finalist in 'So You Think You're Funny?', Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year and Channel 4’s Kings of Comedy.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.com/ticketshop/iframe/event.php?eventhash=e-kqkqoo&target=&iframe=true
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