A student from Cornwall has captained his University Challenge side to title success after they were crowned series champions on the BBC quiz programme.
Fowey’s Kai Madgwick, who is studying for a PhD in AI and astrophysics, lead his Manchester University quartet through every stage of the competition on the long-running show which has just completed its 55th series.
On the way to the grand final, Kai’s team defeated New College Oxford, London School of Economics, University College London, Imperial College London and the University of Sheffield.
Known for his beanies and his distinctive style of buzzing, he helped his Manchester side clinch the title after defeating the University of Edinburgh 145-105 in the final which was broadcast on Monday evening (April 20).
Moments after clinching the win, Kai said: “I’m in disbelief. I’m just so pleased for every single member of the team.”
The presentation of the trophy was held at the The Clapham Grand in London where comedian and writer Miriam Margolyes handed the prestigious award to Kai and his team, describing them as ‘brilliant’.
It was Manchester’s fifth title in the competition, taking them joint top on the amount of most series wins alongside Imperial College London.
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