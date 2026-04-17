A MASTERCHEF finalist will be offering a six-course dinner at an event being held as the grand finale of this year’s du Maurier Fowey Literary Festival.
Chef Charlie Walters was a Masterchef The Professionals finalist and he will be cooking the exclusive meal at his Narla restaurant in Fowey on Saturday, May 9.
Twenty guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a bespoke menu that includes a special Manderley cocktail inspired by author Daphne du Maurier’s novel Rebecca. Historian Dr Patrick Newberry will be joining the intimate gathering to talk about the celebrated novelist’s life and books.
The event will take place from 7.30pm to 10pm, with tickets costing £150 per person and each sale including a donation to the Du Maurier Fowey Festival Society.
Charlie, 25, former head chef at the Sardine Factory in Looe, opened Narla early last year and earned 2025 Michelin recognition.
Festival director Brenda Daly said of the occasion: “This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy amazing food, whilst learning more about Daphne du Maurier and her incredible body of work.
“Charlie is widely recognised as a culinary genius, with Narla getting Michelin attention and being named as one of Opentable’s Top 100 Restaurants within 12 months of opening.
“Dr Patrick Newberry enjoyed a stellar career in financial services and, as a serving Historic England commissioner, has a special interest in heritage.
“Fowey and the surrounding area were key to Daphne du Maurier’s development as a writer and Patrick will be leading a fascinating exploration of that symbiotic relationship over fabulous food and drink. Numbers are strictly limited for this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.”
The literary festival begins on May 1 and includes an array of writers and personalities, including Fern Britton, Iain Dale, Patrick Gale, Jeremy Hunt, Mark Kermode, Petroc Trelawny, Harriet Tyce, Sarah Vine and Sian Williams.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.