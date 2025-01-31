Visitors can embark on a Paddington inspired adventure and meet the loveable bear himself at the Eden Project this February half-term.
To celebrate the home release of Paddington in Peru, developed, produced and distributed by STUDIOCANAL, the Eden Project is hosting a half-term programme from February 15 to 23, with fun for all the family and, in an exclusive for the South West, a chance to meet the loveable bear himself.
Embark on an adventure through the jungle in search of six treasures of the rainforest. While navigating the lush greenery, find hidden clues and work as a team to solve intriguing puzzles, uncover hidden letters and reveal a secret word.
In the heart of the Rainforest Biome, visitors will have the special opportunity to meet and capture a memorable moment with Paddington (Monday 17 to Sunday 23 only).
In the Mediterranean Biome, visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of traditional folk music heard in locations such as Peru from three-piece band Katari. Following each performance, there will be the chance to take part in guided music workshops.
A cosy crafts area will provide a great space to unwind in a world of delightful curiosities. Here, people can try their hand at making their own knotted wristband and can get creative with some Paddington in Peru activity sheets.
Simon Townsend, the Eden Project’s general manager, said: “Paddington in Peru is a heart-warming depiction of the diversity and spirit of the rainforest, and we are thrilled to showcase and celebrate that at the Eden Project this half-term in our own majestic Rainforest Biome and across the site.
The fun doesn’t stop there though! Visitors can glide on Cornwall’s only ice rink (open until February 23) with sessions to suit all ages and abilities, including family-friendly toddler play sessions.
For more information, visit: www.edenproject.com/visit/whats-on/february-half-term-paddington-visits-the-eden-project