From Bodmin…to Beyond
YOU may remember a while back we mentioned a project called ‘Bodmin and Beyond’. Well, we haven’t forgotten.
We are delighted to tell you that in the coming months we are planning to launch a web portal dedicated to Bodmin, celebrating all things in the town and a ‘virtual high street’ – the latter as part of our plans to help promote the great local traders in and around the town.
The idea is that it will be a ‘multimedia experience’ comprising visual, audio, written and all in between.
In the meantime, we have reactivated our social media presence – you might have noticed!
If we told you all the plans, we’d have to chase you with a stick and if we’re being quite honest as we write this, we’re quite tired and would rather have a Horlicks.
Three cheers for Harry
Speaking of celebrating all things Bodmin, we were delighted to be invited to come and take photographs of the wonderful new mural which has been painted in Priory Park by Bodmin’s own mural master, Harry Maddox in partnership with Bodmin Town Council.
It looks absolutely terrific and our congratulations go to Harry and Steve Rolfe for their excellent work.
Museum reopening
Present for the opening was Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin and those present were able to listen to the Town Crier announce the opening of Bodmin Town Museum for its 2026 season.
But you might be wondering what is new for this year?
This year’s exhibits include a new one where people can learn all about Castilly Henge, a nearby archaeological site recently excavated.
Other features include the opportunity to learn about a little Bodmin girl who stitched a Sampler in Victorian times.
One of Bodmin’s greatest historical stories involve the town’s Wassail and at the museum this year is the opportunity to see a display of photos and items belonging to Bodmin Wassailers, a tradition dating back to the 1600s.
As for the children, there are two new quizzes to enjoy on top of all the other artifacts and features at the museum – which is free to visit and well worth your time
Speaking of museums – every time we drive past the new base for Discovering 42, which is transforming the old Original Factory Shop into something quite spectacular. We can’t wait to see it open.
Thank you Geoff
And finally – some big news in the world of NCB. There’s going to be some changes on the horizon so far as the 120 minutes show with Geoff Boswell and friends are concerned.
That is, it’s going to be no more in the near future – Geoff has detailed his reasons why. We, are however, delighted to confirm Geoff will remain with NCB in a new show in the same time slot – and we thought we’d take the opportunity to say thank you Geoff for everything you’ve created with us so far and will in the future.
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