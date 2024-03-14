The National Trust are hosting monthly Sunday nature walks at Cotehele Estate throughout 2024.
Families can join nature walks volunteer Andy on free monthly walks to learn about the ecology of the beautiful and varied Cotehele.
He will lead a walk and talk of 60 to 90 minutes from Cotehele Quay through their estate.
Discover seasonal highlights, what the Rangers have been doing to care of the estate and learn about all the flora and fauna which can be found on the patch of the Tamar Valley.
Walks will take place on April 28, May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, September 29, October 27 and November 24. Booking is essential and they all take place from 11am to 1pm. Meet outside the Edgcumbe at Cotehele quay at 11am on the day.
This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.