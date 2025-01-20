Merlin Cinemas have announce a series of special Q&A screenings of the award-winning Shalborne, the captivating historical drama written and directed by Devon-based Caroline Corrie.
Set against the rich landscapes of South Devon, Shalborne tells the compelling story of Helen Bartlett, a woman’s courageous fight for freedom in the oppressive world of Edwardian England.
These screenings will feature an exclusive Q&A session with Caroline Corrie after the film, offering audiences the opportunity to delve into the making of this filmed.
From the moors of Dartmoor to the shores of the Devon coastline, Shalborne beautifully captures the spirit of the region while exploring universal themes of resilience and hope.
Caroline Corrie, a Devon resident, brings her extensive experience as a trained actress and filmmaker to her debut feature. Drawing inspiration from her local surroundings.
One scene from the film even draws inspiration from the painting 'A Fish Sale on a Cornish Beach' by Stanhope Forbes which can be seen at The Box gallery in Plymouth. The painting was part of a movement in the late 1800’s in Newlyn, and would have been painted right there on the beach.
Craig May, Merlin Cinemas’ film programmer, said: “It’s a privilege to support local filmmakers and share stories that highlight the breathtaking scenery of Devon and Cornwall.
“Shalborne exemplifies the creativity and dedication of independent filmmaking, and we’re thrilled to welcome Caroline Corrie for these screenings.”
Cinema screening details (all taking place at 7.30pm):
- Phoenix Cinema, Falmouth: Tuesday, January 21
- Savoy Cinema, Penzance: Wednesday, January 22
- Capitol Cinema, Bodmin: Tuesday, January 28
- Embassy Cinema, Ilfracombe: Wednesday, January 29
- New Carlton Cinema, Okehampton: Thursday, January 30
- Kings Cinema, Kingsbridge: Friday, January 31
Tickets are available at merlincinemas.co.uk.