THE Eden Project, near St Austell, will become the location for a giant outdoor cinema screen this summer.
Open-air cinema experiences, provided by Adventure Cinema, will take place from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 1.
The Eden Project is one of more than 60 spots around the country that will host outdoor movie nights during the summer.
The first film to be shown at the transformed former clay pit will be The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long (PG), on Friday, May 30, at 7.30pm.
The following night will feature the Queen Outdoor Cinema Spectacular (12) at 7pm, while the final night will see a screening of The Goonies (PG) at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be booked through the website, www.adventurecinema.co.uk