IN the coming weeks, events across the county will seek to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
May 8, 2025 marks 80 years since the formal acceptance by the Allies of World War II of Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces, officially marking the surrender of all German military operations in 1945.
Residents across Cornwall are set to mark the special occasion with a myriad of events.
Find out what is planned in your area with this complete guide:
Bude and Stratton
Bude and Stratton will come together on Thursday, May 8, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day with a series of events honouring those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War.
The day will feature a thanksgiving and remembrance service, live music, local stalls and displays, the ringing of church bells, and the illumination of The Castle and Storm Tower as part of the national tribute.
The full schedule of events is as follows:
VE Day 80 – Bude Itinerary
- 9.00am – Raising of the Union Flag on Shalder Hill
- 10.45am – Service of thanksgiving and remembrance on Shalder Hill, led by Reverend David Saunders
- From 11.30am – Stalls and displays in and around The Castle grounds
Throughout the afternoon:
- Bude Choral Society performing songs from the 1940s – Kernow Chippy Fish & Chips available
- 2.30pm – Bells rung at the Parish Church of St Marwenne, Marhamchurch
- 3.15pm – Bells rung at the Parish Church of St Olaf, Poughill
- 6.30pm – Bells rung at the Parish Church of St Andrew, Stratton
- 7.15pm – Bells rung at the Parish Church of St Swithin, Launcells
- 9.30pm – The Castle and Storm Tower illuminated as part of the national tribute
Residents and visitors are invited to attend these events to remember, reflect, and celebrate this historic occasion.
Callington
St Mary’s Church in Callington will be staging a special VE Day 80th Anniversary service at 11.15am, followed by Cream Tea and a sing-a-long at 12.30pm. Led by the Reverend Andy Atkins, there will be a performance from the Callington Primary Choir and will include support from the Callington WI, Royal British Legion and volunteers from St Mary’s
Camborne
On Thursday, May 8, Camborne Town Council and the Camborne Branch of the Royal British Legion are marking the historic 80th anniversary of VE Day with three events across the day.
Its starts with a commemoration at St Martin & St Meriadoc Church at 10.45am, followed by a Street Party (for invited library users) in the Library Courtyard between 12 and 3pm, with the day culminating in a moving beacon lighting ceremony from 8.45pm in the Recreation Ground, synchronising with the lighting of over a thousand beacons nationwide at 9.30pm.
Camelford
A service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day will take place at St Julitta’s Church, Lanteglos by Camelford on Thursday, May 8, at 5.30pm. Prior to the service wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial at the church by the mayor of Camelford and a representative of The Royal British Legion followed by a two minute silence. After the service the church bells will be rung from 6.30pm until 7pm in conjunction with other churches throughout the country.
Launceston
On Sunday, May 4, residents are invited to the VE Day Service of Remembrance taking place at St Mary Magdalene Church at 5.30pm.
On Monday, May 5, the town council is hosting a VE Day picnic in the Square between 1pm and 3pm. The event is free, though seats can be booked at the Visitors Information Centre.
There will be entertainment from Launceston Town Band along with music from the era, providing a nice backdrop for residents.
Attendees are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the afternoon, and in the event of poor weather the picnic will instead be held in the Town Hall.
On Thursday, May 8, Launceston’s Royal British Legion will be holding a silence and service in the town Square at 11am.
From 9.30pm, a beacon lighting will be held at the Windmill Band Stand in Coronation Park. This is part of a nationwide chain of beacon burning across the country, creating a line of light across the nation.
Lifton
Finally, on Sunday, May 11, an event will be hosted at the Fox and Grapes in Lifton, with a range of activities planned.
The event promises military and classic vehicle displays hosted by the Military Vehicle Trust, as well as static and live fire weapon displays, along with living history displays, military charity stands, daytime activities and events.
The star of the show for many is the planned helicopter fly-in from historic helicopters — which was a big attraction for 2024’s D-Day events — with the evening featuring a remembrance ceremony, camping and entertainment.
Liskeard
Liskeard Town Council has unveiled plans to make the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of commemorative events honouring the town’s wartime legacy.
The celebrations will bring the community together to reflect, remember and pay tribute to the sacrifices made for peace.
9am - Town Council flies special VE80 flag at the Public Hall
10am - Town Crier reads the proclamation at the opening of the Liskeard & District Museum with their special commemorative display
9.30pm - Look up and see the beacon lit in unison with the Commonwealth on St Martin’s Church, followed by the Mayor reading the tribute at St Martin’s Church
Sunday, May 11, 2025
2pm - Liskeard British Legion laying wreath at the War Memorial in Castle Park
For more information please visit Liskeard Town Council’s Facebook page
Looe
5th May - VE Day 80 Coffee & Cake Fundraising for Looe RBL 12 – 3pm, Pepe’s Tex Mex, East Looe
8th May - VE Day 80 Celebration with Looe RBL. Live Music from 11am, Rose Garden, East Looe
8th May - VE Day 80 Beacon Lighting 9:30pm, Wooldown, East Looe
12th May - VE Day 80 Tea Party – Fundraising for Looe RBL. 2-4pm, Looe Library & Community Hub
Newquay
COMMEMORATIONS are being held in Newquay to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
A flag raising ceremony will be held at St Michael's Church on Thursday, May 8 at 8.45am, which will be followed by light refreshments at the Newquay Town Council offices.
Newquay veterans will be staging a short wreath laying ceremony at Newquay War Memorial in Dane Road at 9.30pm.
The wreath laying service will be followed by a drink at Project 83 at Wesley Yard.
A celebration party is being held in St Columb Minor to to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.
Dancing and forties music will be staged at the Farmers Arms on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm. There will be singing by Tara. Forties dress is optional.
A raffle will be held and a bucket collection raising funds for the Friends of Newquay Hospital and other local charities.
A NEWQUAY choir is staging a show to help the community commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.
Newquay Male Voice Choir will be performing at St Micheal’s Church on Thursday, May 8 at 8.30pm.
Jim Christophers, the choir’s concert coordinator, said: “The choir is changing its rehearsal day and time in order to help the country recognise and celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.
“The rehearsal will conclude at 9.30pm with the singing of ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’, joining with choirs all over the country who will be doing the same thing at that time. The second half of the choir’s rehearsal will be open to the public.
“Anyone and everyone is invited to come along from 8.30pm in time to join in some community singing of popular songs from 80 years ago before joining in the massed sing.
“Come and help us raise the roof in commemoration of this memorable anniversary.”
Saltash
Saltash Town Council are inviting people to be part of a historic occasion as they carry out a packed programme of events on Thursday, May 8 to celebrate VE Day 80.
9am - D-Day 80 Proclamation read by the Town Crier outside Superdrug in Fore Street
6.30pm - St Stephens Church bells ring in celebration in unison with the Commonwealth
9.30pm - Join us on Waterside Green for wartime songs followed by a message from the Mayor and the lighting of the Saltash beacon in union with the Commonwealth
Meanwhile, a group of of Saltash residents are busy putting together the finishing touches to what promises to be a special musical celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The Victory in Europe 80th Anniversary community concert is set to be a powerful tribute to the 122 residents, including 15 civilians, who lost their lives during the war.
Taking place on Saturday, May 10 at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church at 6pm, the moving and uplifting concert will bring together the talent and skills of the Saltash Community VE80 Chorus, directed by Julian Barnicoat and the ever-popular Carlton Big Band, led by Elaine Keith-Hill.
Supported by the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, the performance follows several months of inclusive community singing workshops held at Burraton Methodist Chapel and Ashtorre Rock, which have welcomed residents of all ages and backgrounds.
St Ives
St Ives will be marking the day with community events where residents are invited to join together to celebrate peace in Europe.
The VE Commemorative 80 flag will be raised at the Malakoff for the day.
In the morning of Thursday, May 8, town crier, mace bearer and Cornish bard, Raymond Bridgewater, will be reading the proclamation at the Island Chapel at 9am.
Later in the morning, representatives from the St Ives Royal British Legion will be saying prayers and laying wreaths at the War Memorial at 11am.
Back at the Island Chapel in the evening, the community are invited to gather with their lamps of peace, to observe the illumination of the chapel at 9.30pm, to hear the proclamation and sing together ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’ and ‘Cornwall My Home’.
Torpoint
Torpoint is preparing to united in a heartfelt tribute as it commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day on Thursday, May 8.
Programme of events are as follows:
9am - VE Day Proclamation read by Town Crier David Green followed by the raising of the VE Day 80 Flag in Sparrow Park
6pm - 8.15pm - Torpoint Library and Community Hub will be open and will have a VE Day 80 display
9pm - Torpoint Sea Cadets will be performing at Rendel Park
9.27pm - Reading of the Tribute
9.30pm - Lighting of the Beacon, including the Hymn ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’
10pm - Commemorations Close
The VE Day 80 Flag of Peace will fly at Sparrow Park for one week from Thursday, May 8.
Truro
Truro will be hosting a series of events for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8.
A detailed look at what will be happening throughout the day:
- 8am – Proclamation will be read out on the steps at High Cross by the Town Crier, supported with a guard of honour by the Truro Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).
- 9am – Flags will be flown, along with the 2nd Proclamation and guard of honour by Truro Branch of the RBL at the War Memorial on Boscawen Street.
- 11am – Short wreath laying service at the War Memorial (Boscawen Street).
- 5.30pm – Choral Evensong in Commemoration of VE Day will be held in the cathedral, sung by Truro Cathedral on the feast of St Michael Protector of Cornwall.
- 6.30pm – Bells will ring around Truro.
- 9.30pm – A series of events will mark the Beacon being lit on High Cross, including the lighting of the Beacon, a spoken tribute, and “I Vow to Thee, My Country” will be sung.