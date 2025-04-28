A service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day will take place at St Julitta’s Church, Lanteglos by Camelford on Thursday, May 8, at 5.30pm. Prior to the service wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial at the church by the mayor of Camelford and a representative of The Royal British Legion followed by a two minute silence. After the service the church bells will be rung from 6.30pm until 7pm in conjunction with other churches throughout the country.