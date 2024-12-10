ORGANISERS of the hugely-popular Eden Sessions have today confirmed Deftones as their latest headline act set to take to the Cornish stage next summer.
Formed in Sacramento, California in 1988, the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning foursome will perform amidst the iconic biomes on Thursday, June 26.
It is one of just a handful of UK shows that Deftones, who comprise Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham, will play in the UK next year as part of their latest tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon on February 25 and ends in Toronto, Canada on September 3.
As a collective, the genre-defying icons of alternative metal, have released nine studio albums, including their most recent release being the GRAMMY-nominated ‘Ohms’.
Rita Broe, managing director of the Eden Sessions, said: “Deftones are one of the most exciting, innovative and powerful live bands in the world and it is a privilege to welcome them to the Eden Sessions.
“We know there is a lot of love in the south west for this band so it’s fantastic to be able to bring genuine legends to the Eden Project.”
Renowned for pushing musical boundaries, Deftones have cultivated a loyal global fanbase with hits spanning over three decades, including ‘Change (In the House of Flies)’, ‘Digital Bath’ and ‘Diamond Eyes’.
Tickets, which are now on sale to Inside Track pass-holders, cost £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee and are available through www.edensessions.com. The general ticket sale is at 9am on Friday, December 13.
Deftones are the fourth act to be announced for the 2025 Eden Sessions. Already confirmed shows for next summer’s Sessions are Gary Barlow (June 18), The Script (June 25) and Madness (July 12).
More artists will be announced soon by the Eden Sessions team.