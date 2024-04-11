The National Garden Scheme are opening beautiful Cornish gardens to raise money for amazing health and nursing charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan and Hospice UK.
Details of all the gardens opening in Cornwall this season:
Sunday, April 21
Lower Penbothidnow, Penbothidno Lane, Constantine, Falmouth, TR11 5AU
1.30pm to 4.30pm. Admission £7. Children go free.
A stunning, two acre, hillside garden with beautiful spring flowering trees and shrubs.
Cream teas. Dogs on leads welcome. For more information: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/43198/lower-penbothidnow
Tuesday, April 23 and Tuesday, April 30
Riverside Cottage, St Clement, Truro, TR1 1SZ.
10.30am to 4.30pm. Admission by donation.
This beautiful cottage garden on the banks of the Tresillian River recently featured on BBC Gardener's World. Delicious home-made teas. Dogs on leads welcome. For more information: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/25081/riverside-cottage
Friday, April 26
Antony Woodland Garden and Woodland Walk, Ferry Lane, Torpoint, PL11 2QA.
10.30am-5pm. Admission £9. Children free.
Visitors will enjoy the carpets of bluebells and wild garlic in a tranquil, woodland setting. Refreshments in Broomhill Tearoom. Dogs in Woodland Walk only. For more information: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44438/antony-woodland-garden-woodland-walk
Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28
Chygurno, Lamorna, TR19 6XH.
2pm to 5pm. Admission £5. Children free.
A fabulous cliffside, terraced garden overlooking Lamorna Cove, displaying many sub-tropical and exotic plants. Bring your own picnic. Dogs on leads welcome. For more information: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/18633/chygurno