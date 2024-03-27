Masterminding the concert and realising his vision for the performance was director of music, Christopher Fletcher; a man with nerves of steel, as the first time all the musicians came together was in the afternoon of the concert. He expended more energy than any runner will do in the forthcoming Plymouth Half Marathon. The amount of respect and admiration that he is held in by the choir and music community was clearly evident. He continues to set the bar very high for what at times is hard to believe is only an amateur, non-auditioned choir, but under his leadership is producing first class results.