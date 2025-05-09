HARROWBARROW and Metherell held their May Day on Monday, May 5 bathed in glorious sunshine.
The event organised by the Harrowbarrow and Metherell social committee to raise funds for the village hall drew large crowds. It was opened by Warrant Officer Jago of 335 Squadron Saltash ATC (Air Training Corp) who spoke of the importance of the sacrifices made in the Second World War.
The sun shone all afternoon, as the audience sat on the lawn and enjoyed live music by Gemma Ruby singing 1940s classics, and Mythik, an artist well-known locally as well as local shanty band Wasson.
The festivities also included a dog show, circus games and the traditional dance around the maypole with the May King and Queen in attendance.