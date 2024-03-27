Boconnoc is throwing open its gates to help raise vital funds for Cornwall Heritage Trust.
Taking place on Sunday, April 7, from 2pm to 5pm, this is an event for all the family, with garden tours and a fun-filled trail for little ones.
From the grazing fallow deer in the Deer Park to the centuries-old trees of the ancient woodland, exploring the grounds at Boconnoc feels like stepping into an oil painting.
Begin the tour at the Dorothy Garden, just a quick stroll from the house, where fountains burble and flowers turn their faces to the sun.
For a special escape, explore the palm-fringed paradise of the Tropical Fountain along the Stewardry Walk.
A free talk by historian and author, Catherine Lorigan, will be held at 2.30pm. Catherine is the author of the book Boconnoc – The History of a Cornish Estate.
To book tickets visit: www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/opengardens/book-tickets-open-gardens-at-boconnoc