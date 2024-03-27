Polperro Fishermen’s Choir will be singing at Saint Michael’s Church in Landrake on April 28 to help raise money for its window appeal.
Join the ‘worshipful company’ of Polperro Fishermen’s Choir to help this interesting church. A finger buffet is included with the ticket and there will be a raffle, plus lots of good music and fun of course.
The ‘Dick Whittington of Landrake’ was baptised in the very same church back in 1613 and became Lord Mayor of London in 1686. This was Sir Robert Geffrye, who was a member of the Worshipful Company of Ironmongers, still linked to the village today.