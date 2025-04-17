TWO of this year’s East Cornwall Bach Choir’s annual scholarship scheme winners, Rowan Shilling and Tristan de Rochefort-Soper, were among those performing at a special concert in Bodmin.
The central aisle at St Petroc’s Church was packed for the ECBC concert, which also included a performance by returning former scholar Samantha Rowe, who returned to sing with the choir, where she sang the soprano solos in Faure’s ‘Requiem’ and Allegri’s beautifully soaring ‘Miserere’.
Rowan and Tristan, both at Devonport High School for Boys, played pieces by Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky on the flute and violin respectively.