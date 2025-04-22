A GROUP of Saltash residents are busy putting together the finishing touches to what promises to be a special musical celebration to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
The Victory in Europe 80th Anniversary community concert is set to be a powerful tribute to the 122 residents, including 15 civilians, who lost their lives during the war.
Taking place on Saturday, May 10 at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church at 6pm, the moving and uplifting concert will bring together the talent and skills of the Saltash Community VE80 Chorus, directed by Julian Barnicoat and the ever-popular Carlton Big Band, led by Elaine Keith-Hill.
Supported by the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, the performance follows several months of inclusive community singing workshops held at Burraton Methodist Chapel and Ashtorre Rock, which have welcomed residents of all ages and backgrounds.
“I’ve chosen to write music that has a certain amount of period flavour, but also a lot of 21st-century flavour,” Julian explained. “It makes the whole project more accessible and more understandable, especially to younger people.
“You are always up against a time limit, but we’re doing very well and we have a very supportive choir. It’s working well and I’ve no doubt we will have an amazing concert.”
The event has been generously supported by Saltash Town Council, the Carew Pole Charitable Trust, the Viscountess Boyd Foundation, China Fleet Country Club, the Howton Solar Farm Fund and the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation.
A spokesperson for the Sue Hooper Charitable Foundation, which was established in 2000, said: “This concert is not only a tribute to peace and resilience, but also the culmination of months of heartfelt community preparation. It’s a joyful celebration of togetherness and remembrance - and we are delighted to honour this historic milestone with the people of Saltash.”