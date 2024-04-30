The National Garden Scheme are opening a few of Cornwall’s most beautiful gardens this Sunday to raise money for health and nursing charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan and Hospice UK.
Details of all the gardens opening in Cornwall on Sunday, May 5:
Cardinham Gardens, near Bodmin PL30 4AY.
Two gardens in close proximity - Deviock Farm and Pinsla, 11am-5pm.
The rural parish of Cardinham on the south west side of Bodmin Moor has a wide range of ecosystems as the moorland merges into woodland and ancient downs and meadows. The May 5 group opening has 2 gardens, both welcome dogs. Pinsla Garden with naturalistic planting, stone circle and vegetable garden in peaceful woodland, and Deviock Farm, a 2 acre south facing wildlife friendly garden with many mature trees and shrubs developed over past five years. Enclosed farmhouse garden, pond, damp areas, vegetables and a disused waterwheel pit feature.
East Down Barn, Menheniot, Liskeard PL14 3QU, 1-4.30pm.
Garden laid down between 1986-1991 with the conversion of the barn into a home and covers almost ½ acre of east sloping land with stream running north-south acting as the easterly boundary. 3 terraces before garden starts to level out at the stream. Garden won awards in the early years under the stewardship of the original owners.
Gables and Penmilder, Lodge Hill, Liskeard PL14 4EL, 11am-5pm.
Another two neighbouring gardens opening together. This pretty garden is being opened as a tribute to Carol, who sadly passed away last year from motor neurone disease. Carol and husband Chris have lovingly tended the garden together for many years. The garden is bursting with colour in spring and has plenty of places to sit and enjoy the scents and sounds of nature.